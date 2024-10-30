iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,304,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,581,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 573,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMXC opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.