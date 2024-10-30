iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.13 and last traded at $225.62, with a volume of 10893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

