iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

