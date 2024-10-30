iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OEF opened at $282.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $195.10 and a 52-week high of $283.40.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

