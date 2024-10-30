J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 72,612 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 32.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 613,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 252,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

