J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 180.8% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 598,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

