J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

