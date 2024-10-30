J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $686,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $7,656,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 166,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

