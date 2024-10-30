J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.