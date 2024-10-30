J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

