J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,107 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 265,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $5,080,586. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

