J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

