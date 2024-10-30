J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.