John J. Kelley III Sells 1,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $268.47 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

