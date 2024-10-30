Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $23.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MYFW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.61.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $107,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at $342,165.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

