Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stake Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 929,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,252,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

