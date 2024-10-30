Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 12,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

