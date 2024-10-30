Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,249,000 after buying an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 232,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

HASI stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

