Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

