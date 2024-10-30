MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 2,671 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $313,762.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,050.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 505,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

