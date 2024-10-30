Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 14287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

