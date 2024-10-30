Martin Higginson Sells 31,396,932 Shares of Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Stock

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson sold 31,396,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £941,907.96 ($1,221,512.07).

Huddled Group Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of HUD stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Huddled Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.30.

About Huddled Group

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

