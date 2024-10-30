Martin Higginson Sells 31,396,932 Shares of Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Stock

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson sold 31,396,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £941,907.96 ($1,221,512.07).
Huddled Group Trading Down 11.3 %
Shares of HUD stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Huddled Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.30.
About Huddled Group
