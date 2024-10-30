Melius Research Upgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to “Buy”

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Melius Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

ALK stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 140,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

