M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.90).

MNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.85) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.92) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.11) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get M&G alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&G

M&G Trading Down 1.9 %

M&G Cuts Dividend

MNG stock opened at GBX 197.05 ($2.56) on Friday. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 192.43 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28,571.43%.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.