Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,439 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDN. Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

