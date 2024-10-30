Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $747,372 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $504.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.56.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

