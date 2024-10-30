Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 105,100 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

