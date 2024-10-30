Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,138 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $2,741,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,136 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 283.7% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

