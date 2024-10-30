Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $186.06 and a one year high of $307.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

