Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 44,010 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

