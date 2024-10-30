Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,739.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.