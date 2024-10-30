Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 42.8% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

MOD opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $141.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.