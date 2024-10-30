Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after buying an additional 765,206 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dollar General by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after buying an additional 704,639 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.84.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

