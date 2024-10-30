Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 440,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 15.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Moelis & Company by 26.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -355.26 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

