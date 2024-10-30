Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $880.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $933.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $819.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

