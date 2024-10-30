Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £660,055.20 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 16,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,890 ($50.45), for a total transaction of £660,055.20 ($855,991.70).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 3,770 ($48.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,770.97. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,844 ($23.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,970 ($51.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,438.93, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,580.15%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

