Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,426.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,904 shares of company stock worth $5,165,501. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Natera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.