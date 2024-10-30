National Bank Financial Predicts Higher Earnings for Newmont

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.80 on Monday. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Newmont by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,561,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

