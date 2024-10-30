National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:FM FY2024 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.83.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$18.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.17. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

