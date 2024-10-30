NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at US Capital Advisors

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPWR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
NET Power Stock Performance
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NET Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at NET Power
In related news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,067.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,507.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,686. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in NET Power by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
