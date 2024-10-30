NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at US Capital Advisors

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPWR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get NET Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NPWR

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. NET Power has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NET Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NET Power

In related news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,067.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,507.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,686. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in NET Power by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.