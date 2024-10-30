Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.95 on Monday. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.