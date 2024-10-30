Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.13 and a one year high of $187.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $859,596.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

