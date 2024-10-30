Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

EOG stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

