Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

