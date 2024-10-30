Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 54,645 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.