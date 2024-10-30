Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $123.74 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $123,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.96 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

