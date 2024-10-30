Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $131.35 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,693 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $515.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

