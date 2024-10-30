Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.12 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,629,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 148,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

