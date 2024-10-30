Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.91 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $318,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in eBay by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

