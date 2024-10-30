Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.57 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,044 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMG opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

